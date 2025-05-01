Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has warned Premier League rivals that his star player won’t come cheap - although the Bees are willing to sell him.

Following the departure of Ivan Toney last summer, Bryan Mbeumo has enjoyed his most successful season at the Community Stadium to date, with almost 20 goals to his name.

The Cameroonian winger, 25, is in the form of his life, having spent the past six years at Brentford after rising through the ranks at French club Troyes. Now, the Premier League’s elite clubs are circling round him, and Brentford must once more face the possibility of losing a huge talent.

Ahead of tonight’s (May 1) clash with Nottingham Forest, Frank conceded that they could sell Mbeumo this summer - for “the right price” - despite his formidable partnership upfront with striker Yoane Wissa.

He said: “I’m the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever. I know Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford. He is thriving, he’s doing well, he’s playing fantastic.

“What happens in the future? I don’t know. I’ve said many times, we are a selling club.

“If the right price, and that’s going to be expensive, is coming I’m pretty sure that the club will be open for it.”

When pressed on what the “right price” could be, Frank added that it would be a “lot”, with the west London side valuing him at £50m before negotiations have even begun. It comes following the sales of Neal Maupay, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney in previous seasons, with Brentford developing a reputation for nurturing top talent before selling for a big profit.

The two clubs most interested in Mbeumo, according to the Standard, are Newcastle United and Liverpool. The Magpies are looking to strengthen their depth upfront, and Mbeumo could slot immediately into the starting XI alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Meanwhile, despite Mohamed Salah signing a new two-year contract, it’s about time Liverpool look for a suitable heir. Federico Chiesa, brought in last summer, has been underwhelming, and in the meantime Mbeumo could start at centre-forward, especially if Darwin Nunez leaves Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.