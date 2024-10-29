Arsenal are gearing up a move for one of the breakout stars of this Premier League season, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunners are struggling with a plethora of injuries in their attacking line-up, with Saka only just returning to the pitch and Martin Odegaard still sidelined. Their recent absences have exposed gaps in Mikel Arteta’s squad, which he is keen to plug as early as possible.

Following reports that Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, the Gunners have now been linked with Brentford’s brightest star - attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Ivan Toney left the Bees for the Saudi Pro League last summer, it is Mbeumo who has stepped up to the mark with eight goals so far this season. It puts him second in the race for the golden boot, behind Erling Haaland who has scored 11.

Bryan Mbeumo is having a sensational season so far. | AFP via Getty Images

Football Insider claims Arsenal are keeping tabs on Mbeumo, with plans to strengthen their right-wing and attacking midfielder options in the January transfer window. Speaking to the outlet, ex-Man United chief scout Mick Brown said: “He [Mbeumo] has done fantastically well for Brentford not just this season but for a long period now.

“With the injury issues Saka has faced, it’s shown they need depth in that area. Mbeumo could provide that, but they also like the fact that he can play across the front three and provide cover behind the striker too.”

Club planning Premier League striker’s homecoming

While struggling with squad depth, Arsenal have also had to fend off a bid for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. The 27-year-old moved to the Emirates from Manchester City for £45m in 2022, but is now wanted back in his native homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to ESPN, Palmeiras enquired about bringing Jesus to the team ahead of the Club World Cup next year - but have been brutally shut down by the Premier League side.

Gabriel Jesus has made 11 appearances for Arsenal so far this season - but failed to find the back of the net. | Getty Images

Club president Leila Pereira said: “Gabriel Jesus is not coming. We got in touch with Arsenal, and they said 'Leila, there are no conditions whatsoever. We are not going to negotiate the player.'

“The subject is closed.”

Jesus came through the ranks of Palmeiras’ academy, then played two seasons for the senior team before moving to Manchester City in 2017.