Two top Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on one of the breakout stars from the 2024 Euros.

Turkish attacker Arda Guler stunned the world with his performances at the Euros last summer - but with the 19-year-old already at Real Madrid, his future as a superstar seemed perfectly secure.

But under Carlo Ancelotti, Guler has rarely featured for Los Blancos, struggling to get into a starting XI that is packed with superstars like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Now, despite Real Madrid wanting to fend off interest from other clubs, some of the Premier League’s biggest sides are looking to secure his services.

Arda Guler burst onto the scene at the Euros last summer. | Getty Images

For Liverpool, his ability on the wing could allow him to fill in for the likes of Cody Gakpo, or even Mo Salah if he departs at the end of the season. Meanwhile Arsenal currently have no cover for attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard - as evidenced by his recent injury.

Ipswich loanee could be terminated

In previous articles we’ve discussed how Kalvin Phillips’ fall from grace needs to be studied. From bossing it at Leeds United to getting a dream move to Man City, barely playing and now finding himself on loan at Ipswich Town - where once again he has found himself on the fringes of the squad.

Kalvin Phillips reportedly dreams of moving back to Leeds United. | Getty Images

Now, Football Insider has reported that the Tractor Boys might even terminate his loan early, sending the 28-year-old back to the Premier League champions. Sources suggest that coaches are “amazed” by his lack of pace and mobility, with some even claiming that his heart simply isn’t in it anymore, and he instead yearns for a move back to Elland Road.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan to West Ham, making 10 appearances. This season his has made six appearances for Ipswich - but only played 90 minutes on one occasion. The midfielder has a contract with Manchester City until 2028, by which time he will be 32 years old.