Why I think Bryan Mbeumo is the ultimate puzzle piece in the summer transfer window

Every transfer window, there is a player who becomes the focal point of all rumours.

Usually, this is a player who had a breakout season the year before, putting themselves firmly onto the radar of the Premier League’s top sides.

This summer, I think that player is Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Not only is Mbeumo now on everyone’s radar, I’m confident in saying that he is the key to the entire transfer window. Whatever happens with the Cameroon international will start the dominos tumbling throughout the league.

At the time of publication, the main clubs which have shown an interest in Mbeumo are Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United. All three are viable destinations - and each scenario has different ramifications.

If Mbeumo joins Liverpool, it not only paves the way for Luis Diaz’s proposed move to Barcelona, but makes him the heir-apparent to Mo Salah. Therefore, if he does join the Premier League champions, I see him slowly displacing Salah in the starting XI over the next couple of seasons, before the Egyptian leaves at the end of his contract.

If Mbeumo joins Newcastle United, he forms a strong front three with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon - but in his absence at Anfield, Slot might be more hesitant to let Diaz go. But with Jacob Murphy also performing so well in the attack, Eddie Howe might find himself with quite the headache trying to fit them all into the starting XI.

If Mbeumo joins Manchester United, things get much more complicated. Assuming he plays on the wing, it could force new signing Matheus Cunha into the centre-forward role, paving the way for either Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee to be sold.

With all three scenarios, I think Man United have a part to play - although not in the way you think.

As Chelsea pay their way out of signing Jadon Sancho, the England winger returns to Old Trafford as unwanted goods. But from my perspective, moving to Brentford himself allows him to try and rejuvinate his career, in a strong attacking system with a guaranteed spot in the starting line-up.