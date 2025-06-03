Jadon Sancho set to return to Manchester United as Chelsea pay £5m to get rid of English winger
Chelsea have decided against activating their £25m obligation to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis and will instead pay a £5m fee to terminate the clause.
Sancho, who joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Manchester United, is now set to return to Old Trafford at the end of June after failing to agree personal terms for a longer stay at Stamford Bridge.
The 24-year-old scored five goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions during his loan spell, including one goal in last month’s Conference League final win over Real Betis.
Despite his productive season in west London, Sky Sports has claimed that Chelsea are unwilling to commit to a full transfer.
Sancho has just one year remaining on his current contract at Manchester United, reportedly worth up to £300,000 a week. Several Premier League and European clubs have already expressed interest in the winger, with his representatives fielding enquiries over the potential terms of a deal.
While a permanent exit from United remains the preferred outcome for all parties, another loan move remains on the table due to Sancho’s substantial wages.
