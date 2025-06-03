Jadon Sancho will not remain at Chelsea - and instead return to Manchester United.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old scored five goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions during his loan spell, including one goal in last month’s Conference League final win over Real Betis.

Despite his productive season in west London, Sky Sports has claimed that Chelsea are unwilling to commit to a full transfer.

Sancho has just one year remaining on his current contract at Manchester United, reportedly worth up to £300,000 a week. Several Premier League and European clubs have already expressed interest in the winger, with his representatives fielding enquiries over the potential terms of a deal.

While a permanent exit from United remains the preferred outcome for all parties, another loan move remains on the table due to Sancho’s substantial wages.