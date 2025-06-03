One of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents looks set to join the ranks of the Premier League’s elite this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike has been on the radars of some clubs for the past few years, with Newcastle United trying on three occasions to sign him. When Ekitike was at Stade de Reims back in 2022, they even had a £25m bid accepted before he snubbed them in favour of Paris Saint-Germain.

Having torn the Bundesliga apart this season, with 15 goals and eight assists to his name in 33 league matches. Ekitke, 22, bagged a further seven goals in the Europa League and DfB Cup.

It had been widely reported that Liverpool are interested in signing the French forward this summer, with current number nine Darwin Nunez expected to be shipped out from Anfield. But their hopes could be dashed by one of their Premier Leauge rivals.

German outlet Bild has claimed that Chelsea have also been in talks with Frankfurt over a potential move.

It comes while the Blues also move to complete the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town - a transfer that will set them back £30m - but are keen to further bolster their attacking line after the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku failed to impress this season.

The main stumbling block in this transfer saga is Frankfurt’s £80m asking price for Ekitike. The French striker is also currently out injured, and has withdrawn from the under-21 national team ahead of the European Championships.