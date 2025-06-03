Bruno Fernandes has made a decision on his future at Manchester United - and it’s one that will force a complete rethink at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portuguese midfielder has rejected a staggering £700,000-a-week offer to join Al-Hilal, turning down a deal that would have earned him £100m over three years and delivered the same fee to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old captain has opted to remain at Old Trafford, despite United’s disappointing season and missing out on European football next year. His decision is a huge boost for manager Ruben Amorim, who see Fernandes as a key figure in the club’s rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al-Hilal, preparing for the Club World Cup, had made Fernandes their top transfer target and hoped to reunite him with Portugal teammates Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo.

Negotiations had advanced, according to the Mirror, with Saudi officials working in Paris to finalise multiple deals before the tournament.

But Fernandes ultimately declined the move.

While he acknowledged the financial and sporting appeal of the offer, Fernandes was apparently reluctant to uproot his young family from Manchester or walk away from top-level European football at this stage in his career.

With Fernandes staying, United’s leadership - headed by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe - must now look elsewhere to raise funds in the transfer market. Sir Jim’s plan had been to sell the midfielder for top dollar, then use that money to rebuild the Man United squad.

Now, he will have to rethink that strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the Europa League final, Fernandes had conceded that he might have to be sold this summer, but added that his preference was to stay at Man United.

The Portuguese playmaker has committed to helping lead the club’s overhaul, which began with the £62.5m signing of Matheus Cunha and could continue with the arrival of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo - should he reject the affections of Liverpool and Newcastle United.