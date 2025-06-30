Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has announced his retirement - but will remain at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old, who won the Champions League, three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups during his two stints at Man United, has been appointed head of loans and pathways.

Evans, who also played for Leicester City and West Brom, said: “I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be forever indebted to the managers, coaches, staff and, of course, my teammates, that I have had the privilege of working alongside throughout my 20 years in professional football.

“My biggest and most heartfelt thanks must go to the fans who have supported me during every step of the journey. It’s been an honour to be on the pitch and feel your passion home and away; I will be eternally grateful for every ounce of support.”

Evans, who won 107 caps for Northern Ireland and was awarded an MBE for his services to football in 2023, emerged from Man United’s academy to make 241 senior appearances for the club.

He played alongside some of the most talented footballers of this generation, but who stands out among his teammates?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a starting XI of the best players Jonny Evans teamed with - including the man himself, of course.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel

While missing out on playing with the Leicester City squad that won the Premier League in 2015/16, Evans did play alongside a couple of the stars from that team, and won the FA Cup for the Foxes in 2021 - with Schmeichel between the sticks.

RB: Allan Nyom

Realistically, it was between him and Rafael; while the Brazilian has more accolades to his name, I wanted a West Brom player in the starting XI, and Nyom was the clear first-choice for the position while Evans was at the Hawthorns.

CB: Jonny Evans

After a career spanning almost two decades, the Northern Irishman has finally called time on his playing career, but will stay at Man United as head of loans and pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CB: Rio Ferdinand

A genuine toss-up between him and Nemanja Vidic, I went with Ferdinand purely for his longevity at Old Trafford - something Evans replicated throughout his career too.

LB: Patrice Evra

He might be a YouTube star / influencer nowadays, but make no mistake; at the height of his powers, Evra was arguably the best left-back in world football.

CM: Paul Scholes

The Ginger Pirlo, Scholes earned his nickname for being one of the greatest passers of the ball of his generation. A world-beating midfielder who only ever seems to get his flowers from Man United fans, despite his performances for England.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

A more recent addition to the team, Fernandes has been the driving force at Man United for the better part of five years now, and is the shining light in what has become quite a dreary time for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM: Paul Pogba

While Evans hangs up his boots, Pogba is finally lacing his up again, having signed for AS Monaco after serving his doping ban. On his day at Man United, he was absolutely unplayable.

CF: Wayne Rooney

I wanted to put him as an out-and-out striker, but Rooney moved to more of a deep-lying position as his career went on - and it leaves room for the final two players on this list.

ST: Jamie Vardy

A Leicester City legend, Vardy was instrumental in the club’s charge to the FA Cup in 2021, and remained with the Foxes after Evans returned to Man United, only leaving the King Power Stadium last month.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

While the two missed each other’s Old Trafford returns, Ronaldo and Evans were both at the club in the late 2000s, before the former made his record-breaking move to Real Madrid.

Their Man United comebacks, however, went down entirely different routes.