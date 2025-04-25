Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Vardy is leaving Leicester City at the end of the season.

The English striker, who joined the Foxes in 2012, is the final player at the club from the historic 2015/16 squad that won the Premier League. With his contract coming to an end in a few months’ time, he has confirmed that he will leave the club.

In a statement, Vardy said: “I've had 13 unbelievable years at this club with lots of success, some downs but a majority, all highs, but it's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about but I think the timing is right. I just want to sincerely thank you all for taking me in as one of your own. Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart and I'll make sure that I will be following for the years to come and what I hope will be even more successful for the club.

“But as for now, this is my goodbye but you will see me again soon, I promise. Thank you.”

It comes as Leicester City are relegated from the Premier League, having lost 1-0 to Liverpool last weekend. Vardy, 38, has not played as significant a role as he has in previous seasons, with time catching up with the pacey centre-forward.

Assuming he doesn’t retire, where could Jamie Vardy be playing next season? Here are the most likely options:

Wrexham

Currently sat in League One, Wrexham are apparently the favourites to sign Vardy this summer. The Welsh outfit, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has been on a meteoric rise through English football, and could secure a third successive promotion up to the Championship.

With plenty of money in the bank, Wrexham would have no issues with paying Vardy’s wages, and expectations might be somewhat tempered by heading to a newly-promoted side. Nevertheless, Vardy has been a reaper of Championship clubs in seasons gone by, and despite his age could still comfortably dominate the league once again.

Southampton

Like Leicester, Southampton have already been relegated from the Premier League, escaping a record-breaking poor season by the skin of their teeth. Thankfully for the Saints, the record of worst ever Premier League season still belongs to Derby County’s miserable 2007/08 campaign.

A squad rebuild will be a necessity here, and Vardy could find himself leading the line as Southampton look to yo-yo back to the Premier League. Thanks to the parachute payment received by Premier League clubs for relegation, paying his salary won’t be an issue either.

Ipswich Town

Although not officially relegated at the time of publication, Ipswich Town’s fate is almost certain. Excluding a miracle, they will also be playing Championship football next season.

What makes this a less likely option is that Ipswich already has a strong attacking line-up, with the likes of Liam Delap and George Hirst leading the line. If they don’t move on to stay in the Premier League themselves, Vardy would struggle for regular minutes.

Rangers

If Vardy fancies playing football to a high level still, then Scottish side Rangers is an attractive option. With European football practically gauranteed with the club, it could allow Vardy to relive the glory years of seasons gone by.

He’s perfectly capable of scoring goals against the more obscure European sides, but again could struggle for game time.

Saudi Pro League

Like all ageing players, the Saudi Pro League is a solid option for Vardy. Not only is he still a popular player, who would draw in fans, he can still score plenty of goals - especially in a slower-paced league.

A reunion with old Leicester teammates like Riyad Mahrez or Ngolo Kante would be quite beautiful to see too.

MLS

Another slower league, veteran strikers have absolutely dominated in the USA in seasons gone by. The likes of Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela have shown that age is just a number in the MLS.

Vardy would be a beloved franchise player for any club across the pond, and would feel at home as one of the league’s elite players.