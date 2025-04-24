Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Premier League winner Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester after 13 seasons at the end of the current campaign, the Foxes have announced.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old England striker, a key member of the team which lifted the title against the odds in 2016, will depart with almost 500 appearances for the club to his name in the wake of a relegation he has described as “such a s*** show”. A statement on City’s official website said: “We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player.”

Jamie Vardy on Leicester's social media channels said: "Gutted that this day has come but I knew it was going to come eventually. I've had 13 unbelievable years at this club with lots of success, some down but the majority all highs. It's finally time to call it a day which I am devastated about. But I think the timing is right, just wanna sincerely thank you all for taking me in as one of your own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League winner Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester after 13 seasons at the end of the current campaign, the Foxes have announced. (Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire) | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“Leicester will always have a massive place in my heart and I'll make sure that I'll be following for years to come in what I hope will be even more success for the club. But as for now, this is my goodbye but you will see me again, I promise."

Leicester City chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said on the club's official website: "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club.

"Although Jamie’s time with us as a player is ending, he and his family will always be welcomed back to King Power Stadium with open arms after all he has achieved. On behalf of everyone at Leicester City, I wish Jamie and his family the very best for the future and I know our supporters will join us in giving him the send-off he deserves at the end of this season."