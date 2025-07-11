Liverpool join Arsenal in race for £84m superstar after Club World Cup humiliation

Arsenal face fierce competition to sign one of Mikel Arteta’s dream attackers.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has received the trademark “here we go” from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with his move to Arsenal now imminent.

However, it’s been clear for weeks that Arsenal’s true top target is Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who has slipped down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrygo started just once in Real Madrid’s four Club World Cup matches, making two substitute appearances before they were knocked out by PSG in the semi-finals.

After starting against Al-Hilal, he came off the bench versus Pachuca but didn’t feature in Madrid’s final two games, fueling fresh speculation about his future.

Asked about benching the Brazilian, Madrid boss Xabi Alonso said: “He looks good, enthusiastic. Against Pachuca it was a technical decision, but he’s still important, he’s a special player.

“I think he’ll play an important part at the Club World Cup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports suggest Rodrygo’s “absolute priority” is to join Arsenal if Madrid decide to sell.

Even so, his agents have offered him to Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich and others.

According to Defensa Central, Arsenal are now “in pole position” for Rodrygo, with Madrid demanding around £87m. The only condition from Rodrygo’s side is that he plays on the left wing - a demand Arsenal and Liverpool are both prepared to meet.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said: “Right now, it’s not the same conversation. I’m only aware of concrete talks for Madueke recently, which is a done deal now.

“There are no official talks for Rodrygo yet.”