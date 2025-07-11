Arsenal have been handed a major morale boost in their pursuit of a new striker.

The Gunners are determined to sign a new centre-forward this summer, and have been keeping their options open. It comes after both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz picked up season-ending injuries earlier in the year.

The top three players on their shopping list are RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko - who followed Arsenal on social media - Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Significant progress has been made towards signing Gyokeres, according to sources. The Sweden international is one of the most prolific strikers in world football at the moment, having scored 54 goals in 52 games across all competitions last season, and is valued at £65m as per Transfermarkt.

Rumours had gone quiet in recent days, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update that will make Arsenal fans very happy indeed.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Viktor Gyokeres will not show up in training at Sporting today, tomorrow or at any moment this summer.

“His decision is clear as reported during the week: he only wants Arsenal, it’s over with Sporting.

“Gyokeres also informed Sporting president about that five days ago.”

The Gunners have been making big moves elsewhere in the transfer market, with midfielder Martin Zubimendi arriving from Real Sociedad and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga coming in as competition to David Raya.

Winger Noni Madueke also seems set to join the club.