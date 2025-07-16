Barcelona Spain: Man shot dead multiple times outside doorway in broad daylight on Consell de Cent Street, Eixample district
Catalan police are investigating the violent death of a man who was shot multiple times in Barcelona's Eixample district on Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight. The shooting happened inside the entrance to number 200 Consell de Cent street.
The victim is a young man between 30 and 40 years old who was shot multiple times as he entered the building, according to the initial hypotheses of the Catalan police. The perpetrator or perpetrators managed to flee the scene of the crime, and the police are still searching for them.
The street was cordoned off at around 4:30 p.m. when a neighbor found the body of a man. Catalan police and the Barcelona City Police arrived at the scene when they received the alert. The body was removed at 7:30 p.m. and funeral services took the victim's body to the morgue.
Officers from the Arro division and plainclothes patrols and citizen security were activated throughout the area. The Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Catalan Police has taken charge of the investigation, and several units of the forensic police have been searching the area and looking for clues since shortly after the incident.
Officers have reviewed the cameras of businesses near the crime scene in an attempt to find any clues that will advance the investigation.
