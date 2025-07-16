Barcelona football star Lamine Yamal is facing an investigation regarding the presence of a group of people with dwarfism as entertainers at his 18th birthday party.

The Spanish superstar spent last weekend celebrating with a glitzy and star-studded event but is now facing serious backlash. Footage has been circulating on social media which claims to show several dwarfs leaving Yamal's mafia-themed birthday bash.

It first caused fury among the ADEE - Spain's Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasia - who threatened legal action against the teenager. ADEE President Carolina Puente said: "It's unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism continue to be used as entertainment at private parties.

Barcelona football star Lamine Yamal is facing an investigation regarding the presence of a group of people with dwarfism as entertainers at his 18th birthday party. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"And even more serious when these incidents involve public figures like Lamine Yamal." Ms Puente's comments also caught the eye of Spain's General Director of Disability, Jesús Martín.

He has since called on ministers to approve a government investigation into the party which had over 200 guests, according to Marca. The young ace could even face a fine of up £867,000.

Mr Martín says a probe will look into why Yamal allegedly hired the dwarfs and what they were asked to do at the party. Laws in Spain prohibit the public exposure or criticism of a person due to their disability.

The official added: "We are concerned that people with money, people with power, believe themselves to be unpunished. The law is for everyone, for the humble and the powerful. Let the appropriate investigations be opened, and let action be taken based on the conclusions."

It has also been claimed on social media Yamal commenting “check DMs” under a 2023 Instagram post by Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage. Many have since flooded Dinklage’s posts with the same “check DMs” line in a sarcastic nod to the controversy.

However, there is no comment from Yamal on the post so the authenticity of the comment remains unverified. The screenshot of his comment may be a meme, but it’s only adding fuel to the already heated online conversation.

Yamal has yet to respond to the controversy publicly. Instead he has been posting pictures from his birthday party on his Instagram account, showing he remains unfazed.