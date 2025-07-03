Pep Guardiola has reportedly told Manchester City to push ahead with moves for two outcast Barcelona stars.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man City have already splashed around £110m on Tijani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli following a disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

But their surprise Club World Cup exit to Al Hilal appears to have intensified Guardiola’s plans to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports in Spain, Guardiola is targeting 22-year-old Fermin Lopez, who could be one of Barcelona’s key sales this summer as they look to balance their books.

Barca have just signed goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol for £21m and are closing in on Nico Williams from Athletic Club for around £50m.

That means Hansi Flick’s new-look side is taking shape with Lamine Yamal on the right, Williams on the left and Raphinha as a central attacking midfielder. This reshuffle would leave Fermin facing stiff competition for minutes from the likes of Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

While the midfielder is under contract until 2029 and would only leave for a major offer, Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed Guardiola sees him as a player who could become “a key part of Man City’s next project.” The Premier League giants are reportedly ready to explore paying around £43m to sign him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, City are also eyeing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German has been linked with United as a potential replacement for Andre Onana and with Chelsea as they look to upgrade on Robert Sanchez.

But it’s thought that inconsistent form from Ederson has led Guardiola to consider a move for the 33-year-old.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers of around £21m for Ter Stegen, having already brought in a replacement in Garcia.

Guardiola wants a keeper “comfortable with the ball at his feet, strong between the posts and a leader from the back,” making Ter Stegen an attractive option to reshape Man City’s goalkeeping department.