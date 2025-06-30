Pep Guardiola admitted he does not know if Manchester City’s next Premier League challenge will be “destroyed” by their Club World Cup campaign.

England manager Thomas Tuchel recently said the involvement of Man City and Chelsea in this summer’s tournament in the United States would hand the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal a “huge advantage” in the title race.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also described the event as “the worst idea ever implemented in football” because of concerns over player welfare.

Guardiola, however, insists Man City – who face Al-Hilal in a last-16 tie in Orlando in the early hours of tomorrow morning (July 1) – are focused on rediscovering their best form after a frustrating 2024-25 season and claiming the prize.

The Man City manager said: “I try to relax, enjoy the days here and the good vibes that we have, the competition and we try to win it. The most important thing is to recover and find within ourselves what we were. That’s my main target in this tournament.

“I want them to feel that this is our path again to be competitive like we have been in eight of the last nine years. After this, let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens after the final. We will rest for the time the Premier League allow us.

“Maybe in November, December or January it will be a disaster, we are exhausted and the World Cup has destroyed us. I don’t know, it’s the first time in our lives that this has happened.

“We will see when we come back.”

Guardiola says he can understand the viewpoint of his old rival Klopp, now head of global soccer for Red Bull, who had a team involved in the tournament in Salzburg.

Yet he suggested people complaining might be jealous.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: “I fought a lot with Jurgen many, many times. I know where his idea comes from.

“I respect him, I would defend his argument as well. At the same time, as managers, we are in a job. We don’t organise the competitions.

“Once we are here, we are proud. Many, many teams complain about these competitions because they are not here, otherwise they might love being here.”