Manchester City are on the cusp of making their first signing of the summer transfer window.

In the wake of his exit, Guardiola has been making inroads to find a replacement, and this week has set his sights on a talented Serie A midfielder.

According to David Ornstein from the Athletic, Man City has penned terms with AC Milan for Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The 26-year-old has been at the Rossoneri since 2023, and bagged 15 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Ornstein said: “Manchester City reach agreement with AC Milan to sign Tijjani Reijnders. €55m fixed fee plus bonuses. 26-year-old midfielder to sign five-year contract.

“[The] Dutch international will still need to undergo medical before completing move from AC Milan to Man City.”

It comes as AC Milan look to fend off interest in other big names at the club, with a handful of Premier League teams also circling goalkeeper Mike Maignan.