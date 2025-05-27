A club president has made a bold claim that would put Kevin de Bruyne’s future beyond all doubt.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old Belgium playmaker has also been linked with a move to the United States but De Laurentiis appears confident of securing his services for Napoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Laurentiis was asked about the possibility as the club held an open-top bus parade to celebrate their second title success in three years.

He told RAI: “Will he get to lift this cup too? Probably yes. I know that he’s sorted a few things already and I believe he’s already bought a beautiful villa.

“This morning I was on a video call with him, his wife and his nine-year-old son and it was a beautiful sight.”

But asked if this could be considered official confirmation of a move, De Laurentiis added: “Not yet. Until it’s in black and white, there will be no confirmation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Bruyne made his 421st and, in all likelihood, final appearance for Man City as a late substitute in their last Premier League game of the season at Fulham on Sunday.

The Belgian midfielder could still be eligible to represent Man City at this summer’s Club World Cup but he is not expected to be involved in the tournament in the United States.