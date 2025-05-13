Kevin de Bruyne has found himself spoiled for choice in terms of finding a new club.

As previously reported, the Belgian midfielder is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, having spent the past 10 years at the Etihad. In that time, the 33-year-old has won every trophy imaginable, including the Champions League, FA Cup and six Premier League titles.

In a statement confirming his departure, de Bruyne said: “I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye.”

Speculation has been rife about where de Bruyne might move to this summer. His past couple of seasons have been plagued by injuries, but on his day the Belgian is still a world-class footballer, with pinpoint passing often leads to an easy tap-in goal for a striker.

He was reportedly “tempted” by an offer to join Premier League winners Liverpool - although that would likely tarnish his reputation at Man City. A move to the Saudi Pro League could also be on the cards, which would see him earn a tidy payday as he winds his career down in the next few years.

However, a new contender has emerged, which would see de Bruyne stay at a top club, still playing Champions League football and with a great chance at some more silverware. According to Sky Sports in Belgium, Serie A side Napoli have offered the midfielder a two-year contract.

If he signed, he would join former Premier League stars like Romelu Lukaku, Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, all of whom have firmly established themselves in Antonio Conte’s side. It has been claimed that de Bruyne has already agreed to the move in principle, but is waiting to see what his salary might look like.

Meanwhile, Man City are apparently preparing to bring in another midfielder from the Serie A, who could serve as a direct replacement to the club captain. The Telegraph has reported that Pep Guardiola is targeting AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders, a 26-year-old Dutch midfielder. But the Italian giants will only consider a bid worth more than £57m.