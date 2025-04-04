Kevin de Bruyne, left, has won the Premier League six times with Manchester City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wherever Kevin de Bruyne moves to after leaving Manchester City, he’ll have to take a giant trophy cabinet with him.

The Belgian midfielder announced today (April 4) that he will leave the Etihad for good when his contract expires at the end of the season. De Bruyne, 33, joined Man City in 2015 from Wolfsburg, and has played more than 275 games for the club.

Posting on social media, de Bruyne said: “Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here – and you deserve to hear it from me first. Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life.”

During the past decade, he has won pretty much every single individual and team accolade imaginable; from domestic trophies to European silverware and coming close to winning the Ballon d’Or.

WHITES MESSAGE: From ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, right, pictured with Kevin De Bruyne with the Premier League trophy for newly-crowned champions Manchester City after Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea at the Etihad. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Here is every trophy and accolade de Bruyne has won with Man City:

Premier League

De Bruyne first got his hands on the Premier League trophy in 2018, when Man City finished 19 points clear of arch-rivals Manchester United, and was a key member of the side which retained it 12 months later, this time by just a point ahead of Liverpool.

The Reds got their revenge a season later, but De Bruyne and company have finished on top ever since, winning the title in each of the last four campaigns.

FA Cup

The Belgian collected a first FA Cup winners’ medal in 2019 after coming off the bench to score his side’s third goal in a 6-0 demolition of Watford, and doubled his tally four years later as a starter in a 2-1 derby win over Manchester United at Wembley.

League Cup

The first success of De Bruyne’s career in English football came in his maiden season with Man City, although he was unable to play any part in his side’s penalty shoot-out victory over Liverpool at Wembley after suffering a knee injury in the semi-final second-leg win over Everton. However, he went on to lift the same cup on four more occasions in successive years between 2018 and 2021.

Champions League

The former Wolfsburg man suffered both disappointment and physical injury during his first tilt at Champions League glory when he was left with a broken nose and a fractured eye socket after a clash with defender Antonio Rudiger during Man City’s 1-0 final defeat by Chelsea in Porto in 2021. Two years later in Istanbul, he made a premature exit once again with a hamstring injury, but this time, his pain was eased by a winners’ medal following a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Personal

Individual awards have been a regular occurrence for a man who finished third behind Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane in the 2022 Ballon d’Or. He was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year for 2019-20 and 2020-21, Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20 and 2021-22 and Football Supporters’ Association Player of the Year for 2022. He was also included in the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World XI in 2022, 2023 and 2024.