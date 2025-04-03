MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Jack Grealish of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Leicester City FC at Etihad Stadium on April 02, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Michael Steele/Getty Images

A Premier League player dedicated a long-awaited goal to his late brother on an emotional return to the team

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish scored in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Leicester last night - it was his first Premier League goal for 16 months and his first league start since December.

The England international said it came on the 25th anniversary of the death of his younger brother Keelan, who died at the age of just nine months from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Grealish said on the club’s official website: “This day is always hard in the family, but I was happy to score. My mum and dad were here. This day is always difficult in the family. So to score and to win was brilliant.”

Grealish has struggled for regular action this season due to the form of Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

All three of those players started against the Foxes and combined to set up Grealish’s opener after just two minutes. The victory at the Etihad put City back up to fourth.

City manager Pep Guardiola said: “Jack is an incredible human being in terms of gestures and he’s incredibly generous. I didn’t know that. I can’t imagine how tough (it was) but to be with his mum and dad, his sister and all the family, it’s good. He scored a goal and made a good game. I’m happy for him. I know it’s not easy when you don’t play quite regularly.”

Omar Marmoush added the second after 29 minutes and City then eased through the remainder of the game to push an ineffective Leicester, who remain 12 points off safety, closer to the drop.

Guardiola said: “It wasn’t easy with 10 players behind the ball in the box and we missed the third goal to be more relaxed. But we didn’t concede anything until near the end and I’m pleased for a good performance.”

Guardiola also offered more clarification on the length of Erling Haaland’s absence after the Norwegian suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth. The striker has since received specialist treatment from Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona. He said: “He saw him and we expect five to six weeks.”

Leicester boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy conceded his side’s situation is bleak, but is not giving up yet. The Dutchman said: “Of course we live in reality. We know what the situation is in the table, points wise – 12 points with eight games to play. But mathematically, as I said before, it’s not over and we have the responsibility to keep going.”

Leicester have now lost seven in succession without scoring and Van Nistelrooy admitted they were never in their latest contest. He said: “Of course at City away you want to have a good start, but before the half-hour we were 2-0 down it was going to be a long night.”