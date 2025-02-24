Jack Grealish has struggled for gametime under Pep Guardiola this season. | AFP via Getty Images

Jack Grealish was seen leaving a celebrity hotspot with a mystery woman on the night before Valentine’s Day.

The Manchester City winger, who recently welcomed the birth of his child with girlfriend Sasha Atwood, was photographed leaving the Chiltern Firehouse in central London on the night of February 13.

Gametime has been sparse for the England international this season, who has fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of new arrival Savinho at the Etihad. Manager Pep Guardiola has been trying to galvanise him both in the media and behind the scenes, telling the press, “I want the Grealish that won the treble.”

Grealish was seen leaving the venue with friend Jaydon Gibbs - twin brother of former Arsenal defender Kieran - and another woman, who walked behind the pair. According to the Sun, she got into a taxi as the two men got into a chauffer-driven car, following her down the road.

The winger was heard shouting to paparazzi, “She’s not with me,” as they snapped photographs of the trio. There is no speculation that anything untoward was taking place.

Tabloids have since reported that the woman was former model Emma Silverton. Having formerly worked at the Firehouse, the Brit has done modelling work for the likes of Burberry and Alexander McQueen.

More recently, she has worked as a freelance photographer - specialising in music videos and film projects.

The following evening, Grealish was out with partner Atwood, celebrating Valentine’s Day together. The pair live in Cheshire, about 45 minutes away from Manchester, in a £6m mansion.