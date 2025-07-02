Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns over bid for £35m Barcelona outcast
Liverpool have brought in five new faces so far, headlined by Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, while also adding goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.
Chelsea have been even more active, sealing six deals including Kendry Paez, Mamadou Sarr, Dario Essugo, Estevao, Liam Delap and Brighton striker Joao Pedro, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens close to joining.
Now both clubs are targeting the same player - Barcelona’s defensive midfielder, Marc Casado.
Multiple news outlets in Spain suggest that Casado, 20, is unhappy with his lack of game time at the Nou Camp, reduced mostly to substitute appearances or low-stakes games after losing his place in the starting XI to Frenkie de Jong.
Despite fulfilling his “childhood dream” by playing for Barcelona, the competition from De Jong, Gavi, Eric García and Marc Bernal has left his prospects for regular minutes uncertain.
Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli have all reportedly tabled bids in the region of £35m.
Meanwhile, at Anfield, midfielder Wataru Endo has pledged his commitment to the club despite earlier questions over his future.
Endo said: “It means a lot to me, but I still feel like we can achieve more with the staff, the team and the fans. I just want to keep winning titles with them.
“Giving my all here and helping Liverpool lift more trophies is what will make my career truly fulfilling. Liverpool is that kind of club — one that’s worth it. If I can play here, I wouldn’t throw it away to go somewhere else.”
