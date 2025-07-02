Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns over bid for £35m Barcelona outcast

Two Premier League heavyweights have made offers to sign a midfielder from European giants Barcelona.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have brought in five new faces so far, headlined by Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, while also adding goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now both clubs are targeting the same player - Barcelona’s defensive midfielder, Marc Casado.

Multiple news outlets in Spain suggest that Casado, 20, is unhappy with his lack of game time at the Nou Camp, reduced mostly to substitute appearances or low-stakes games after losing his place in the starting XI to Frenkie de Jong.

Despite fulfilling his “childhood dream” by playing for Barcelona, the competition from De Jong, Gavi, Eric García and Marc Bernal has left his prospects for regular minutes uncertain.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli have all reportedly tabled bids in the region of £35m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, at Anfield, midfielder Wataru Endo has pledged his commitment to the club despite earlier questions over his future.

Endo said: “It means a lot to me, but I still feel like we can achieve more with the staff, the team and the fans. I just want to keep winning titles with them.

“Giving my all here and helping Liverpool lift more trophies is what will make my career truly fulfilling. Liverpool is that kind of club — one that’s worth it. If I can play here, I wouldn’t throw it away to go somewhere else.”