A former Manchester City youngster is on the verge of returning to the Premier League, having made a name for himself abroad.

As has been the case with many of Man City’s former players, Jamie Gittens has come on leaps and bounds after leaving the Etihad. Having never played a senior game for the Premier League giants, the 20-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund and enjoyed a breakout season in the past 12 months.

The English winger made 49 appearances for Der BVB this season, putting 12 goals and five assists to his name. Typically playing on the left, Gittens is also capable of playing at both right-wing and centre-forward.

His performances quickly caught the attention of top Premier League clubs, with Chelsea identifying him as the ideal replacement for Jadon Sancho - who has returned to Manchester United after a middling loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea have reached a full agreement with the 20-year-old on a long-term seven-year contract. Talks between the Blues and Dortmund are in the final stages, and the deal is now expected to be completed ‘imminently’.

Football365 has claimed that Arsenal were also interested in the young winger, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a personal agreement has been reached.

Romano said: “Jamie Gittens has an agreement with Chelsea on a seven-year contract. It’s all ready. Now they’re working club-to-club to reach a full agreement with Borussia Dortmund.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has since reported a breakthrough in talks, adding that the deal is now close to being finalised.

With Sancho leaving Stamford Bridge and Mykhailo Mudryk charged with doping offences by the FA, Blues manager Enzo Maresca is looking to bolster his wide options ahead of the upcoming season.