Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Brighton striker Joao Pedro for a fee of around £60m.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple outlets have claimed that the 23-year-old has agreed a seven-year deal with the Blues and could feature for them in the on-going Club World Cup after flying from Brazil to the US for his medical.

Pedro could make his Chelsea debut in Friday’s quarter-final clash against Palmeiras in Philadelphia, if paperwork is completed in time. The Brazilian, who will become Chelsea’s sixth summer signing, scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also stated that the move is essentially a done deal, adding that “Joao will travel on Tuesday [July 1] for medical tests and contract signing,” to join the Blues for the rest of the tournament.

Chelsea have already strengthened their forward line this summer, having signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town after the club was relegated to the Championship. Pedro will likely play second fiddle to Delap upfront, but is also capable of slotting in behind him in the starting XI.

The man this move spells disaster for, however, is Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson, 24, was Enzo Maresca’s first choice centre-forward last season and while he scored 13 goals in 36 games for the Blues, the Italian gaffer has made his frustrations known on multiple occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most notably, the Senegal international was sent off against Newcastle on May 11, then again in the Club World Cup against Flamengo. He will now miss the first two games of the next Premier League season.

Maresca seems keen to offload Jackson at the earliest opportunity - and with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu also in the squad, would not necessarily miss having him in the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Anfield Index has also reported that Liverpool could move in for Jackson if they fail to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.