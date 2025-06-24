Exiled Man United winger could join Arsenal as Chelsea "close" to replacement

Many of Manchester United’s wingers are being treated as surplus to requirements this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho has already been told to find a new club by manager Ruben Amorim - and has even flirted with a potential suitor while on holiday in Ibiza earlier this month.

Marcus Rashford is back from his loan spell at Aston Villa, and so is Antony from Real Betis; the former is keen for a move to Barcelona, while Antony is likely pining for a return to Betis, where he absolutely shone in the second half of the season.

It puts the England international into a bit of a rough situation. Sancho is 25 years old now, and keen to still play for one of Europe’s elite clubs. Capable of playing on either wing, the question remains - where could he go and who actually wants him?

According to multiple reports, Arsenal have shown interest in Sancho as manager Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad depth this summer. But CaughtOffside has now reported that a different destination could be on the cards.

The sports outlet has claimed that Fenerbahce have made an offer to Man United for the winger, following discussions between the player and the Turkish club’s manager, Jose Mourinho.

It is supposedly Sancho’s “best offer” so far, with higher wages than what had been suggested by other potential clubs. The Turkish league has proven to be a great place for players to bolster their careers, with Leroy Sane heading there after his Bayern Munich contract ended and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen spending the past season on loan at Galatasaray.

Chelsea are looking to add another winger to their squad, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that they are “close” to an agreement for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.