Manchester United outcast spotted wearing rivals' jersey while on holiday in Ibiza

One of Manchester United’s exiled stars has taken a cheeky dig at the club while on holiday in Ibiza - by wearing the jersey of a rival club.

At the end of the season, the player was told by manager Ruben Amorim that he was surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and should ‘look for a new club’ this summer.

While he ponders his next move, winger Alejandro Garnacho has been clearing his head with a holiday to Ibiza.

The 20-year-old has been posting on Instagram about his holiday, with different snaps of him by the pool, in the sea and exploring the island’s infamous nightlife.

But it was another photo that has caught the attention of fans - in which he was wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name on the back. His English teammate has spent the past six months on loan there, and although he has since returned to Man United he seems keen to leave too, pining for a move to Barcelona.

It was a tumultuous season for Garnacho, who was criticised for his attitude after storming down the tunnel when he was subbed off against Ipswich Town in February. He was brought off again in Man United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Upon returning home to Manchester from the Red Devils’ post-season tour of Asia, the Argentine posted a blank post with the world “finally” on social media.

Since joining Man United in 2022, he has scored 26 goals and bagged 22 assists in 144 appearances, winning both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Could Garnacho be sending a not-so-subtle message to Villa to come and get him? Perhaps a loan move just like Rashford’s could be the shot in the arm he needs.