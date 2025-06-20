Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign a new goalkeeper - who could replace Andre Onana between the sticks.

The Red Devils have identified a goalie who is open to the idea of moving to Old Trafford, as manager Ruben Amorim begins his rebuild of the club.

It was a painful season for Man United fans, who saw their side slump down the Premier League and miss out on all silverware, losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

On a number of occasions, fans pointed to Onana as the weak link in the starting XI, with mistakes often costing Man United in crucial games - including their European clash with Lyon earlier in the season.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could be the man to replace him, just 12 months after the Cameroon international joined the club.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Romano said: “Saudi Pro League clubs maintain interest in Onana and that’s a potential scenario.

“No proposal has arrived on Man United’s table yet, but this story could develop later this summer and so the club is maintaining a close eye on opportunities for the goalkeeper position in case anything changes with regard to Onana’s future.”

According to reports, Man United will bid in the region of £40m for the former Arsenal man, who is a more traditional shot-stopper compared to Onana’s ball-playing style.