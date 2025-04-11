Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana palmed the ball out to Lyon’s Rayan Cherki for an easy equaliser in the 95th minute. | Getty Images

If you have friends or family who are Manchester United fans, please check up on them today.

After a Premier League season to forget and being unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup, the Europa League had become Man United’s only chance at silverware this season.

But emotions are now on tenterhooks after the Red Devils drew 2-2 with Lyon in the first leg of their quarter-final clash; granted, they aren’t leaving France with a deficit, but the team’s performance is a cause for concern.

Rayan Cherki of Olympique Lyonnais scores his team's second goal past Andre Onana of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and Manchester United at OL Stadium on April 10, 2025 in Decines-Charpieu, France. | Getty Images

Both of Lyon’s goals came thanks to mistakes from goalkeeper Andre Onana. The first, a free kick from Thiago Almada, had no right finding the back of the net as it drifted into the bottom right corner, with the Cameroon international just watching it gently bounce past him.

The second goal came from Onana failing to catch a shot in the box in the 95th minute, which then rolled out to the feet of Rayan Cherki for an easy tap-in.

Man United fans have reacted to his howlers exactly how you would expect, and have even called for a former goalkeeper to be brought back to Old Trafford. It comes after a feud between Onana and former Man United player Nemanja Matic, who called him “one of the worst keepers” in the club’s history.

Posting on X, @wealth_united said: “Getting rid of [David] De Gea for Onana was the biggest mistake we ever did as a club. We can't keep on pretending.”

Another user, @utdrobbo, posted: “I've never seen a goalkeeper at ANY level parry the ball back into the direction of the opposition in my entire life than Onana.

“Fair enough, Matic. Worst keeper in club history.”

Also on X, @UTDTrey added: “Onana should be embarrassed man. Someone calls you the worst keeper, instead of shutting him up instead you prove him right. Shame on you.”