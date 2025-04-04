Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United could lose one of their biggest stars this summer - with Real Madrid piling on the pressure.

After bursting onto the scene last year, Mainoo has become an integral part of Ruben Amorim’s side, scoring in last season’s FA Cup final and helping England reach the Euros 2024 final. As it stands, the 19-year-old is in the process of negotiating a new contract at Old Trafford, but is keeping his options open for the future.

With Man United’s well-documented financial struggles, as owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe cuts hundreds of staff members and the annual Christmas party, Football365 has reported that both Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho’s futures are under threat as the club tries to drum up some funding.

United hope to agree a new contract with Mainoo and have no plans to sell him. He will only leave if Amorim views him surplus to requirements. Verdict: Stay | Manchester United via Getty Images

The publication also claimed that Man United have slashed their asking price for Mainoo from £70m to £42m, in a bid to get a deal over the line at the end of the season.

If Mainoo does leave, Amorim has admitted that he does have another talented midfielder waiting in the wings in Mason Mount. The Englishman has struggled for gametime at Old Trafford, but Amorim’s recent confession about his future does offer some hope. According to the Portuguese manager, he could fill the number 10 role in his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation.

He said: “If you look at the history of Mason Mount, he played in this system many times, especially in Chelsea, he played left-hand, right-hand [side] - so I think it’s a very good position for him.”

Mount, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro all featured against Nottingham Forest, with Mainoo and Luke Shaw seemingly close to returns from injury.