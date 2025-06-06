Chelsea’s pursuit of new attackers is ramping up just days after making their first signing of the summer.

Earlier this week, the Blues confirmed the signing of English striker Liam Delap, triggering his £33m release clause after Ipswich Town were relegated from the Premier League.

But following reports yesterday (June 5) that Cole Palmer has taken Mykhailo Mudryk’s number 10 shirt at Stamford Bridge - suggesting that the Ukrainian could be on his way out - the hunt is on for Enzo Maresca to find another winger to get the job done.

His answer seems to come in the form of a player Chelsea also had their eyes on six months ago, who has been told by his current manager that he has no future at his club.

Following the Europa League final, Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho was reportedly told by manager Ruben Amorim to find a new club this summer. It came following a season where Garnacho impressed on the pitch, but was criticised for his attitude by fans and pundits alike.

According to CaughtOffside, Stamford Bridge is Garnacho’s most likely destination, after prior interest from Italian side Napoli appears to have dissipated.

Man United are willing to listen to offers in the region of £46m, as they look to potentially offload a plethora of stars this summer.

Garnacho is just one of the attackers set to exit the club, with fellow wingers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony - all of whom were sent out on loan - also seemingly unwanted goods.