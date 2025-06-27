Juventus have been accused of trying to “push” a player out of the club after Nottingham Forest showed interest in him.

Timothy Weah’s agent, Badou Sambague, has hit out at the Old Lady, accusing the club of attempting to force his player out in pursuit of a profit.

Weah was left out of the squad for Juventus’ Club World Cup match against Manchester City on Thursday, June 26, despite being fully fit.

He was sidelined alongside teammate Samuel Mbangula, with both players reportedly resisting a proposed move to Nottingham Forest - a deal that could net Juventus around £20m, including add-ons.

It comes as Forest reject a £45m bid from Newcastle United for incumbent winger Anthony Elanga, with Weah viewed as his replacement should the Sweden international move to St James’ Park.

The move to exclude Weah from the matchday squad is being widely viewed as a clear sign that Juventus are trying to push him toward the exit - even though the Liberian does not want to leave.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Sambague said: “Weah is a fantastic player and a fantastic teammate. To see people acting like this for money and because they are selfish disappointed me a lot.

“Anyway, until I’m here, nobody will push one of the players I advise to go on the right or on the left like a marionette. I am happy that Timo has a top education and a top personality to stay focused on the game.”

Weah, 24, is in his second season at Juventus, where he has contributed six goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.