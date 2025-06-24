Newcastle United have submitted a bid for one of Nottingham Forest’s attackers.

Newcastle United have stepped up their transfer business by submitting a £45m bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein. The offer has been rejected, with Forest determined to keep hold of the Swedish international.

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his right-wing options ahead of Newcastle’s return to the Champions League next season. Despite a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, the Magpies are yet to make a major signing this summer.

Even worse for Newcastle, Liverpool have started sniffing around star striker Alexander Isak, who could cost the Reds a rumoured £200m.

Elanga has emerged as a key target as the club looks to add pace and creativity to their attack.

Forest, however, are unwilling to let go of the 22-year-old, who impressed in his first full Premier League season after arriving from Manchester United. Elanga’s speed and direct approach on the ball made him one of Forest’s standout performers, and the club views him as a crucial part of their long-term plans.

Newcastle remain active in the market, with interest also reported in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.