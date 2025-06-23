Newcastle star offered Leeds United escape as Magpies chase Burnley signing

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reshaping his squad for next season - and Nick Pope doesn’t seem to be part of his plans.

Despite being nothing short of superb since arriving at St James’ Park in 2022, the 33-year-old has fallen out of favour with Howe seemingly overnight. Now, the English manager is determined to find a new number one goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

With Joan Garcia snubbing the Magpies in favour of a move to Barcelona, Howe has gone back to the drawing board in his search gor a new goalie - and seems to have found his next target.

According to reports, Newcastle have officially started negotiations to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, and will gain momentum in just a few days’ time.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Premier League’s new financial year begins, shifting how clubs stand in terms of the profit and sustainability rules (PSR). This will free up teams like Newcastle to splash the cash a bit more.

The rumoured fee for Trafford, 21, could see the Magpies pay up to £30m for his services.

A former Manchester City academy product, Trafford was instrumental in Burnley’s promotion campaign in 2022/23. He made headlines by setting a Championship record with 12 consecutive clean sheets and helped limit goals conceded to just 16 across the season. Trafford has since earned 19 caps for England’s under-21s and even received a senior call-up.

Burnley are already preparing for life after Trafford, with Sky Germany reporting that Karlsruhe’s Max Weiss is close to joining the Clarets in a deal worth around £3m.

The goalkeeper carousel may continue, with Leeds United reportedly eyeing a move for Pope - a move which could accelerate should the Magpies get a deal for Trafford over the line.