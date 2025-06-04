Newcastle United’s search for a new goalkeeper will have to continue on - after being snubbed by their top target.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the Magpies had Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia at the top of their shopping list, with Eddie Howe seemingly hunting for someone to replace Nick Pope between the sticks.

Garcia, 24, was instrumental in bolstering Espanyol’s defence, and the shining light in a season that saw them finish 14th in La Liga. With a €25m release clause, he looked like a sure-fire bet for Newcastle after a “frustrating” summer transfer window last year.

But Garcia has since turned his nose up at the prospect of joining St James’ Park, and is instead heading to another Champions League contender.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Joan García will become new Barca player next week, plan confirmed.

“Agreement done with the goalkeeper on five year deal, accepted last week plus formal steps to follow. Barca informed Joan that €25m release clause will be paid to Espanyol next week.”

Goalkeepers have been snapped up left, right and centre at the opening of the transfer window. Mark Flekken has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Brentford, with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher being signed in his place.

Meanwhile, a host of Premier League clubs are interested in AC Milan goalie Mike Maignan - and it’s likely that Newcastle are now also in that race.