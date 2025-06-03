Brentford sign Liverpool goalkeeper as Mark Flekken jets off to the Bundesliga

Brentford have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool.

The £18m deal comes immediately after incumbent number one Mark Flekken left for Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen.

It is understood the Bees will pay an initial £12.5m for Kelleher, who had only one year left on his contract at Anfield, with the rest due in performance-related instalments.

Kelleher made 20 appearances last season – largely in two spells when Alisson Becker was injured – and wanted more first-team football.

The arrival at Anfield of Valencia’s Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, a £29m move agreed last summer, reduced the Irishman’s chances further.

Cork-born Kelleher, who has signed a five-year contract, will now look to establish himself as a genuine Premier League number one with Brentford.

“I don’t think it was very difficult for me to leave (Liverpool),” Kelleher said on the Brentford website. “I felt for my own career that the time was right for me to go, to be a number one and to play every week.

“I heard of some interest a number of weeks ago. Once I knew Brentford was in for me, it was definitely one I was really excited about and wanted to do as quickly as possible.

“It was interesting to see their point of view on why they wanted to sign me and how they think they can develop my game. It was impressive and I think the club’s a really good fit for me.”

Netherlands goalkeeper Flekken made 77 appearances for the Bees following his arrival from Freiburg in May 2023 and missed just one Premier League match last season.

Flekken’s move to the Bundesliga will see the 31-year-old link up with fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag, the former Manchester United manager having taken over following the departure of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid.

Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles said on the club’s website: “Mark has proven to be a seamless replacement for David Raya, who set an extremely high standard during his years with us. We were expecting Mark to be our goalkeeper for many more years.

“However, when Bayer Leverkusen made it known that they wanted to do this transfer, and Mark made it clear that he was interested in moving closer to home and with a possibility of Champions League football, we turned our attention towards how all parties could make this happen.

“Mark has done a great job for us and leaves with our thanks and support.”