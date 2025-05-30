Liverpool have made an improved offer totalling £109m for Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz.

The Reds’ second bid for the Germany international, which includes add-ons, would make him the most expensive signing in the club’s history if it is accepted by Leverkusen.

Wirtz was a star performer in Leverkusen’s domestic league and cup triumph in the 2023-24 season and also shone for Germany in last summer’s Euros.

The 22-year-old featured in 31 Bundesliga matches in the season just ended, scoring 10 goals in the process.

The Reds are also close to signing another Leverkusen player, Jeremie Frimpong. Liverpool are understood to have triggered a £30m release clause for the Netherlands international and are holding a medical for the player this week.

It comes after manager Xabi Alonso also left Leverkusen after a stellar couple of seasons, including an unbeaten run to the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 season.

He will be managing Real Madrid from next season, linking up with former Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has left Anfield early to play for Madrid in the Club World Cup next month.