Liverpool are unrelenting in their surprise bid to prise Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As has been widely reported, the Reds are looking to add the Newcastle striker to their summer spending spree, which has seen them already invest around £170m into the transfer market.

Arne Slot’s side have been aggressive in the transfer market, with deals for Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, expected to push their summer spending to around £170m - more than any other club in Europe so far.

But Liverpool aren’t done yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Darwin Nunez set to leave Anfield after a disappointing spell following his £64m move from Benfica, the Reds are looking to bring in a clinical replacement. Isak has emerged as the number one option. The Sweden international is coming off a stellar campaign, scoring 27 goals and providing six assists in 42 games for Newcastle across all competitions.

While Liverpool are also tracking Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen, it’s Isak who has shot to the top of their wishlist.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Isak could cost Liverpool up to £200m, which would be far and away the most expensive signing in football history.

Newcastle, however, are under no pressure to sell. Unlike last summer - when they had to skirt around the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) - the Magpies are in a stronger financial position and are expected to demand a massive fee. Isak is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak had also vowed to stay if Newcastle secured Champions League football, which manager Eddie Howe accomplished.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also chasing a centre-back to replace Jarell Quansah, who is set to join Bayer Leverkusen. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, entering the final year of his deal, is firmly on the Reds’ radar.