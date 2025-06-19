Liverpool consider surprise swoop for top-class striker after Arsenal interest wanes

Liverpool are reportedly ready to splash the cash on one of the best strikers in world football.

The summer transfer window is still in its infancy, but it’s been a busy period for Arne Slot’s side. The departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been offset by the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m, with Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz also expected to join the Reds in the coming days.

Liverpool are also pushing for the signature of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez - and his signing also seems inevitable. But Slot won’t be wrapping up business there, according to GiveMeSport.

The outlet has claimed that with striker Darwin Nunez likely to leave Anfield this summer, Liverpool will be looking for a world-class replacement. The Uruguayan has failed to impress during his three seasons in the Premier League, and is thought to be heading towards the Saudi Pro League instead.

At the same time, Diogo Jota has struggled with fitness, with recurring injuries since his arrival at the club in 2020.

Now, it has been suggested that Liverpool are preparing a “monumental” bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward is one of the hottest properties on the transfer market, having scored 27 goals in 42 games across all competitions.

Newcastle presumed to have Isak locked up after securing Champions League football, but a move to the Premier League champions will be tempting nontheless. However, it will require a substantial amount of money to make a move like this happen.

That fee could stand somewhere in the region of £100m, GiveMeSport reported, alongside performance-based add-ons that could see the total fee skyrocket past the £120m mark.

Arsenal had shown interest in Isak last year, and the striker was thought to be one of Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream’ signings for the club. The Gunners have since turned their attentions towards the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.