Liverpool manager Arne Slot could lose more than a dozen players this summer - while trying to strengthen his squad for a title defence.

Liverpool are closing in on deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, as Slot begins reshaping his squad after winning the Premier League on his first attempt.

Wirtz, one of Europe’s top young talents, is reportedly set to join the Reds on a five-year contract after turning down interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Meanwhile, talks with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez are said to be in the final stages, with the Hungarian left-back expected to challenge Andy Robertson for a starting spot at Anfield.

But while reinforcements are on the way, Slot is also expected to oversee a major clearout to make room for his new-look side.

For starters, winger Luis Diaz is attracting interest from Barcelona, with the Reds already turning down an offer for the Colombian. Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has already left the club, moving to Brentford after their number one Mark Flekken joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Darwin Nunez is expected to leave, with the Uruguayan striker continuing to struggle upfront and with Saudi Arabian clubs knocking on the door.

Diogo Jota is another attacker under scrutiny. His output under Slot has been modest, and he may follow Nunez out the door. Federico Chiesa, who has struggled to make an impact since his move from Juventus, could also leave.

Youngsters Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton, both 22, could push for more regular minutes elsewhere, while teenage winger Ben Doak—impressive on loan at Middlesbrough—is on Everton’s radar.

Slot is likely to retain most of his midfield core due to the demands of the position, but Wataru Endo may look for more regular football elsewhere.

In defence, Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsay appear surplus to requirements and are expected to be moved on. Ibrahima Konate, entering the final year of his deal, could also be sold if no extension is agreed.

Joe Gomez may be allowed to leave, while Jarell Quansah has drawn attention from other clubs. Kostas Tsimikas, who would be the third-choice at left-back if Kerkez arrives, may also seek a new challenge.