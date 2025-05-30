Former Liverpool and Rangers star Willie Stevenson has died aged 85, with clubs paying tribute to the ex-player.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevenson’s death was confirmed by Liverpool Football Club, which said in a statement: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former player Willie Stevenson. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Willie’s loved ones at this sad time.”

During his time at the Reds, he was managed by legendary gaffer Bill Shankly and made more than 240 appearances for the club. Stevenson was prolific in the side, missing only nine matches in his first four seasons at Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former footballer Willie Stevenson, who won titles at Liverpool and Rangers, has died aged 85. | Getty Images

His accolades from his time at the club include lifting the FA Cup and two league titles. He was a key player in Shankly’s side that guided Liverpool to the First Division title in 1964 and 1966.

The Edinburgh-born footballer began his professional career at Scottish side Rangers. During his first season, he won the Scottish Football League and Scottish Cup and was part of the squad that made it to the semi-final of the 1959/60 European Cup.

Rangers have also paid tribute to their former player. The club said in a statement: “Everyone at Rangers is saddened to have learned of the passing of former player Willie Stevenson at the age of 85. The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Willie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Despite his success at both Rangers and Liverpool, Stevenson was never capped for Scotland at international level. The player would go on to play for teams such as Stoke City, Tranmere Rovers, Vancouver Whitecaps, Limerick and Macclesfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City said in a statement: “The Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former player Willie Stevenson, who featured on more than 100 occasions for the Potters between 1967 and 1973. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Willie's family and friends.”