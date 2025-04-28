Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carlton premiership player Peter Bosustow has sadly passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67.

Bosustow, affectionately known as 'The Buzz', was a fan favourite thanks to his flamboyant character and electrifying presence on the field. The two-time Carlton premiership forward died on Sunday evening (27 April) shortly after watching his Blues record an underdog win over Geelong.

He leaves behind wife Shelley, son Brent and daughter Brooke, who were all with him to say their final goodbyes. The high-flying Western Australian had a long battle with cancer - and had announced he was free of the disease in 2023.

However, news of his second battle with the disease was made public in early April. Carlton released a statement expressing the club's grief, saying 'the great Australian game has lost a little of its lustre today'.

It read: “The great Australian game has lost a little of its lustre today, with the untimely passing of Peter Bosustow. Vale, Buzz - and thank you for all the memories”.

The Blues great kicked 146 goals in 65 matches for Carlton and was integral in the club's 1981-82 premierships. Before his VFL career, Bosustow was a star in the WAFL, notching up 141 games for Perth between 1975 and 1980 - and then again from 1984 to 1987.

His move across the Nullarbor to Carlton brought his dynamic skills to a national stage, where he became a cult hero. In 2021, Bosustow confirmed he'd been diagnosed with cancer.

Bosustow believed his health issues were related to the stresses brought on by the collapse of a lifetime home lease scheme, which cost him a quarter of a million dollars. He said: “But that's all by the by now. I'm in the fight now and I'm meeting it head-on. I'm positive about it all, which is the way you've got to be.”