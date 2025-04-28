Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motocross star Joel Evans, 30, has sadly passed away following a horror crash.

The Aussie rider was set to become a dad later this year. Evans's fatal crash occurred at the Gillman Speedway in Adelaide while he competed in the elite ProMX Championship.

He was rushed to hospital but tragically could not be saved. His family posted a touching message online, which read: "Yesterday we lost the most incredible person on this earth. The most authentic, loved and kind hearted soul.

“He loved and devoted his life to this sport which brought him so much joy and he rode it out right till the end. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our beautiful man.

“He is such a loved partner, uncle, brother, friend and son but most proudly a father to our adored little boy who is joining us in October. Please share his name, share his legacy, this incredible man deserves to be remembered across the generations. We love you so much Joely."

His sister Renae added: "What do you say when you have no words? Yesterday our lives changed forever. Joel was the best brother a girl could ask for, and an even greater uncle for my girls. He used to joke about not wanting to get old, now he never has to.

"Joel was doing what he loved and was in one of the happiest eras of his life, but that doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier. We love you so much buddy. More than you’ll ever understand. Ride. In. Peace #81. And for those reading. Hug your loved ones extra today, and please don’t ever take your time for granted. Tomorrow isn’t promised for any of us.”