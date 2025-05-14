Jack McGinn, former chairman of Celtic Football Club and president of the Scottish Football Association (SFA), has died at the age of 92.

His death was announced by his family, who said: “He passed away peacefully at St Margaret’s Hospice in Clydebank surrounded by family and friends.”

McGinn’s career in football began in the mid-1960s when he became the first editor of the Celtic View, the first official club newspaper in British football. He later moved into a senior role within Celtic’s commercial department and eventually joined the board, becoming chairman in 1986.

He stepped down as chairman in 1991 and left the board following Fergus McCann’s takeover in 1994. McGinn also played a prominent role in the SFA, serving as its president from 1997 until 2003.

He is survived by eight children, and his youngest son, Francis McGinn, paid tribute, saying: “My dad was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed by us all. As a dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better. He lived a long, happy and fulfilling life and we all take great comfort from the fact that he is now at peace.”

“On behalf of the family, I’d like to thank Sister Rita and all her team at St Margaret’s Hospice and all of the wonderful NHS staff for helping my dad to be as comfortable as possible in the past weeks and months.”

Who are his professional footballer grandsons?

McGinn was the grandfather of three professional footballers: Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, Motherwell captain Paul McGinn, and former St Mirren skipper Stephen McGinn.

Celtic FC said they were “extremely saddened” by his passing and described him as someone who had “always remained a dedicated Celtic supporter and was a regular presence at Celtic Park over the past few years.”

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell said: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Jack’s family following his sad passing. I first met Jack 35 years ago, and he was a fine, humble, unassuming man, a true Celtic man who always did his very best for the club he loved.”

“He gave his full energy and commitment to Celtic across a number of roles, often in difficult times for the club but always working in the best interests of Celtic. I know he will be sadly missed by his family, friends and so many people at the club. We send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers.”

In a statement, the SFA added: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Scottish FA president Jack McGinn. The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with Jack’s loved ones.”