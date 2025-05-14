Paul Jones, the father of murdered five-year-old April Jones, has died unexpectedly at the age of 55.

His death comes more than a decade after his daughter’s abduction and murder shocked the nation.

Mr Jones died in the early hours of Tuesday after suffering from a brain condition known as encephalitis, which he contracted in 2018. The disease caused severe memory loss and, tragically, led to him having to relearn the devastating news of his daughter’s death.

His stepdaughter, Jazz Jones, confirmed his passing in a statement on social media: “It is with broken hearts that my brother and I wish to let people know our dad (Paul Jones) passed away early hours this morning. It was very unexpected and we are all in shock. Harley and myself will update people with further information as we know more but please give us our privacy to mourn our loss.”

April was abducted outside her home in Machynlleth, mid Wales, in October 2012 by convicted paedophile Mark Bridger. Despite a large-scale search, her remains were never fully recovered. Police found fragments of her skull in Bridger’s fireplace. The former lifeguard was convicted of murder, child abduction, and perverting the course of justice. He is serving a whole life sentence.

April Jones was murdered at the age of five | Dyfed-Powys Police

In a heartbreaking 2020 interview, April’s mother Coral Jones told the Sunday People how Paul struggled to come to terms with his daughter’s death after his illness: “He asked, ‘What happened to April?’ I had to tell him she was no longer with us and that she’d been killed. He broke down. It was an awful conversation because he was so emotional and it was so hard for me to speak about it.”

Family friend Allan Hughes also paid tribute to Mr Jones, remembering him not only as April’s father, but as a cherished companion: “Just heard of the sad passing of a truly amazing friend Paul Jones in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A lot of you knew him as the father of poor April Jones who was taken from us in 2012. But myself and many more know him from being a great dad, son, brother and friend, also as part of the family.

“We grew up together in Penparcau and had many adventures. Now you will be reunited with April and your mam. Rest now peacefully Paul Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family.”

What happened to April Jones?

On the evening of October 1, 2012, five-year-old April was playing on her bike near her home on the Bryn-Y-Gog estate in Machynlleth, mid-Wales, when she was abducted. A seven-year-old friend witnessed her getting into a grey van and told police she had a "happy face" as she climbed in.

Just minutes later, Bridger’s Land Rover was seen speeding away from the town. At 7.29pm, April’s mother, Coral, called 999 to report her daughter missing. The first officer arrived at 7.37pm, spoke to the young witness, and a “critical incident” was declared. That night, the UK’s first child rescue alert was launched, triggering the largest search operation in British history.

At 8.30pm, Bridger’s vehicle was spotted outside his home in Ceinws, a village three miles from Machynlleth. Police would later say they were unsure whether he had taken April there immediately or returned after disposing of her body.

The next morning, October 2, a witness reported seeing Bridger near a riverbank carrying a black bin bag. Hours later, police linked him to the abduction based on the child’s testimony and declared him a suspect. At 3.03pm, officers forced entry into his home, Mount Pleasant Cottage. The cottage was suspiciously hot and smelled of detergent. Police later found fragments of burnt bone, believed to be part of a child’s skull, in his wood burner.

Bridger was arrested at 3.32pm near the river. He claimed he had accidentally hit April with his car and couldn’t remember what happened to her body. That evening, police informed April’s family she was likely dead.

By October 5, fast-track DNA testing confirmed April’s blood was present in Bridger’s home, notably on the underside of the carpet in front of the wood burner, and he was arrested on suspicion of murder. Still, her body had not been found.

Bridger first appeared in court on October 8 and later pleaded not guilty, though he admitted he was “probably responsible” for her death.

Despite a months-long search, police announced on April 22, 2013 that April’s body had not been recovered. Bridger’s trial began on April 29, and on May 30, he was found guilty of abducting and murdering April, and of disposing of her body. He was sentenced to a whole life tariff, meaning he will never be released from prison.

