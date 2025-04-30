Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile scout leader and children’s home housemaster who spent nearly three decades on the run using a stolen identity has been jailed for 46 years for a string of child sexual abuse offences committed over three decades.

Richard Burrows, 81, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court after being convicted of 54 offences, including indecent assault of boys, buggery, attempted buggery, and indecency with a child. He had previously pleaded guilty to 43 additional charges, including making and possessing indecent images of children and possessing false identity documents.

Between 1968 and 1995, Burrows systematically abused 24 boys across Cheshire, the West Midlands, and West Mercia. He used positions of trust as a housemaster at Danesford Children’s Home in Congleton and as a scout leader to gain access to his victims.

His abuse in Cheshire occurred between 1969 and 1971, while he was working with vulnerable children at Danesford. In the West Midlands and West Mercia, most of the offences were committed through local Scout groups.

Burrows fled the UK in 1997 after being charged with historical sex offences. He failed to attend a plea hearing at Chester Crown Court and disappeared. He later assumed the identity of Peter Smith, the name of a terminally ill acquaintance, to fraudulently obtain a passport and evade authorities.

In emails found after his arrest, Burrows wrote that he had been “living in paradise” since leaving the UK in 1997. His whereabouts remained unknown despite several police appeals and four national Crimewatch appeals. In April 2023, detectives from Cheshire Police's serious and organised crime unit used facial recognition software to identify a man living in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, as Burrows.

As plans for extradition were underway, Burrows returned to the UK voluntarily in March 2023 after running out of money and being diagnosed with cancer. He was arrested on arrival at Heathrow Airport.

Passing sentence, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, Judge Steven Everett, told Burrows: “I recognise you will not be released. You are a despicable man. You have ruined countless lives.

“These serious sexual assaults were committed by you because you are a predator. You deliberately positioned yourself among groups and communities to get closer to them, and to groom and sexually abuse young boys.”

Calling it “one of the most, if not the most serious” case of its kind he had dealt with, Judge Everett added: “I have no doubt that you were never going to come back (to the UK) had you not run out of money and suffered ill-health with cancer, albeit not terminal – presumably because you were not going to get treatment abroad.

“I have seen no remorse in your behaviour. I recall only too well that when you were interviewed by the police, you did not admit a single thing. You just lied through the back of your teeth because you knew what you did. I see you nodding. Too late now.”

Burrows showed no emotion as the sentence was delivered and stared ahead blankly before being led from the dock. After he was removed, Judge Everett addressed the victims in court: “I hope that you will find some peace.”

The court heard that Burrows had previously been quietly dismissed from both Danesford Children’s Home and the Scouts following complaints in 1971 and 1994 respectively, but no further action was taken at the time. Four of his victims at Danesford have since died, but their testimony, delivered through written witness statements, was crucial in securing his conviction.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson of Cheshire Constabulary said: “Burrows spent the last 27 years, in his own words, ‘living in paradise’. It is clear that he did not spare a thought for his victims, who were trying to live their lives under the shadow of the abuse they had suffered.

“It is my belief that Burrows hoped, on his return to the UK after so many years, that his offending might have been forgotten about. However, his victims could not forget what he did to them. Cheshire Police did not forget what he had done.

“The sentence handed to Burrows today will likely see Burrows spend the rest of his life in prison and I hope that this outcome finally provides the victims with some closure.”

Samantha Thompson of the Crown Prosecution Service added: “I’m pleased that many of Richard Burrows’ victims were in court today to see their abuser get justice. He will very likely never leave prison. Burrows is an unrepentant paedophile who used his position of trust to sexually abuse boys over three decades.

“When faced with a trial and public exposure he fled to Thailand. This case shows that neither the police nor the CPS are deterred by the passage of time, and we will do all we can to bring sex offenders to justice.”