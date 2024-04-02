Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK's most wanted fugitives has been caught by police almost three decades after he went on the run.

Richard Burrows, 80, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, March 28 after he returned to the UK from a trip to Thailand. Burrows had been wanted by Cheshire Police since 1997 for alleged child sex crimes after he skipped his trial at Chester Crown Court.

At the point he fled the country, Burrows had been charged with two counts of buggery and 11 counts of indecent assault. Police added that the charges relate to the historic abuse of child between the years of 1969 and 1971, with some cases reported to have taken place at a children's home in Cheshire and other in the West Midlands.

DI Eleanor Atkinson, from Cheshire Police, said: “Our determination to locate Burrows has not faltered over the past 27-years and his arrest marks a significant step forward in this case and the beginning of closure for all those involved.

“I would like to thank the public for the information that they have provided over the years during our search for Burrows and I hope that his arrest provides some reassurance. I also hope that his arrest acts as a warning to any other wanted suspects – demonstrating that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and you will be arrested."