T. Gopinath Naidu: Former Malaysian international footballer dies aged 51 after suffering heart attack
The ex-sport star is confirmed to have passed away after suffering from a heart attack. The sad new was shared by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).
The FAM said in a statement: "FAM extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late T. Gopinath Naidu following the passing of the former national player this morning (May 24). He was a former national team player in the 1990s and also represented Kuala Lumpur (1992–1994) and Perak (1996)."
Gopinath was known as the ‘wonder boy’ during his time playing for Kuala Lumpur. He joined the club as a youth in 1986 and went on to have a stint at Aston Villa, having impressed former Kuala Lumpur coach Josef Venglos who was managing the Midlands side at the time alongside Ron Atkinson.
He would go on to play in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen, joining the likes of Jorginho, Christians Worns and Paul McGrath in the squad.
Gopinath returned to Kuala Lumpur in the early 90s after being offered a senior contract at the club. He would go on to win the Malaysian FA Cup in 1993 and later was chosen to represent Malaysia at the 1994 Asian Games and as part of the pre-qualifying squad for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
The former striker ended his career at Perak. He was forced to retire from the sport after suffering a serious knee injury. After he retired, Gopinath moved to Hong Kong, where he worked in sports consultancy.
Kuala Lumpur City FC have paid tribute to their former star. The club said in a statement on social media: “Kuala Lumpur City Football Club expresses its condolences to the family of former national and Kuala Lumpur player, T. Gopinath Naidu. His passing is a great loss to the Malaysian football world.”
The Malaysian Football League also paid tribute, saying: “Condolences to the family of former national player, T. Gopinath Naidu who passed away today. T. Gopinath Naidu, also known as the 'Wonder Boy' of Kuala Lumpur, passed away this afternoon at the age of 51.”
