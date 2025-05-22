Tributes have been paid to a footballer who has died after a “complex medical battle”.

Israeli footballer Gadi Kinda, who previously played for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, had been representing Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League. The attacking midfielder joined the club in 2024.

Kinda had played a staggering 344 games this season, with 176 matches in the Israeli first-tier this season. Maccabi Haifa are third in the league, qualifying for the season play-offs.

A club statement from Maccabi Haifa said: “Maccabi Haifa Football Club mourns the death of the team's player, Gadi Raphael Kinda, who passed away at the age of 31. The Maccabi Haifa family hugs the Kinda family and prays that they will not know any more sorrow.”

According to media reports, Kinda had been facing a “complex medical battle” in recent months. His exact cause of death is unconfirmed at the time of publication.

The 31-year-old has played all over the pitch this season, including dozens of games on the right wing and left midfield, and even three appearances as the defensive midfielder. Kinda was renowned for his versatility and frequently praised by manager Itai Mordechai.

A spokesperson for the Israeli FA added: “Israeli football lost not only a talented player today, but also a beloved and respected person. We share the grief of the Kinda family over Gadi's untimely passing.”

Kinda was born in Ethiopia, but moved to Israel with his family when he was three years old.

Sporting KC also paid tribute to their former player. A spoeksperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda. Our hearts are with Gadi’s family, his friends, teammates and all who knew him.”