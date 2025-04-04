Scottish footballer Martyn Cassidy, 29, has died from cancer. | Facebook

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for a footballer who has died from cancer.

Martyn Cassidy, 29, died last week after being diagnosed with the disease. His death has been met with an outpouring of love, with many sharing messages in his memory.

Cassiidy was a player for West Park United in Bishopbriggs, Scotland, and while his family have been left heartbroken, the club is spearheading plans to honour his memory. For the rest of the season, they will support the Beatson cancer charity by featuring its name on their kits and donating £10 for every point they earn.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It’s my sad duty to report that one of our former players, Martyn Cassidy, has succumbed to cancer at 29. From our football family to Martyn’s, we extend our deepest condolences at this difficult time. Rest easy son.”

Friends, family, and teammates have shared their condolences, remembering Martyn as a loving father, brother, and friend. Posting on Facebook his mother, Caroline, said: “I've not had the heart to go and read the messages and wishes for my son Martyn Cassidy from all the family and friends. But we as a family thank everyone for their condolences, our lives are incomplete, he is a big part to us all now, there's no words.

“Everyone is very welcome [to his funeral] - his wishes that everyone to wear Rangers colours doesn't need to be the top can be blue, red, or orange. If you have a scarf or any spare bring them please, give my boy the send-off he deserves.”

The footballer’s funeral will be held at Daldowie Crematorium on Wednesday, April 9 - with the ceremony having a Rangers theme in honour of the club he adored.

Christopher Graham, Martyn’s cousin, said: “Been dreading this for a while now. There are no words or pictures that can describe the hole left behind. Going to Ibrox to watch our team will never be the same again. I am going to miss you.”

Friend Daniel Cameron added: “Gutted and in disbelief that we lost Martyn Cassidy. A great guy and a friend as well as my second son.

“Football brings people together and into each other's families and hearts. Martyn was definitely in my heart. A nice all round guy that was a fighter on the park and off it through his illness.”